Byram scored twice Thursday in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

He opened the scoring late in the first period with a chip-in from the low slot off a pass from Mikko Rantanen. Byram's second tied the game 2-2 late in the second frame when he grabbed a loose puck and fired it past Andrei Vasilevskiy. He has put up two, two-point games in a row (two goals, two assists), but Byram has struggled to generate consistent offense this season. Overall, he has eight goals and nine assists in 47 games.