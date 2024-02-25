Byram had an assist, one shot and one hit in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Byram was part of sequence in which Colorado buzzed the zone before Mikko Rantanen put one past Ilya Samsonov. The assist was the eighth point over the last nine games for Byram, raising his season total to 20 through 51 contests.
