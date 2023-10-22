Byram produced an assist, three hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

It was a bit of a mixed bag on the ice with the penalties, but Byram put together a solid effort. He helped out on Fredrik Olofsson's game-tying goal in the second period. The assist was Byram's first point in five contests, and he's added four shots on goal, 14 PIM, eight hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while working on the second pairing and second power-play unit.