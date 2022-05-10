Byram provided an assist, five hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-3 win over the Predators in Game 4.

The helper on Andre Burakovsky's goal was Byram's first career playoff point. The 20-year-old defenseman continues to see sheltered minutes on the third pairing, though he's been in the lineup for all four of the Avalanche's playoff games. The blueliner has added a plus-4 rating, 15 hits, six PIM and a plus-4 rating.