Byram logged an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.
Byram has three goals and two assists over his last five outings. He set up a Jack Johnson tally in the first period Tuesday. Byram is up to 23 points, 63 shots on net, 74 hits, 46 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 38 games this season. With Cale Makar (lower body) dealing with nagging injuries again, Byram could have a chance to pick up more playing time.
