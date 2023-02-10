Byram had one shot on goal, three hits and four penalty minutes over 19:25 of ice time in Thursday's 5-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

In his second game back from a 38-game absence, Byram did more to hurt than help. He picked up two hooking penalties which led to both Lightning power-play goals. With Cale Makar (upper body) out of action through at least Saturday, the Avalanche need Byram to help replace Makar's offensive capabilities.