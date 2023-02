Byram (lower body) is wearing a full-contact jersey at practice Thursday, Brennan Vogt of Full Press Hockey reports.

Byram played the first 10 games of the season and has been out since Nov. 5, a span of 38 games. Byram has been practicing of late, but Thursday was the first time he has been allowed to go all-out. The fourth-overall pick in the 2019 Draft, Byram has two goals and five points in 10 games this season. He could return as early as Tuesday in Pittsburgh.