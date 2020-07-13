Byram will link up with Colorado for the start of Phase 3 training camp Monday.

Byram registered 52 points in 50 games with WHL Vancouver this season, once again averaging over a point per game. Selected by the club with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old blueliner's inclusion in the training camp roster figures to open the door for him to jump onto the 23-man roster full time in 20202-21. In addition to Byram, the club added forwards T.J. Tynan, Sheldon Dries, Shane Bowers and Logan O'Connor, defensemen Jacob MacDonald, Conor Timmins and Anton Lindholm and netminder Adam Werner.