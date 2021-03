Byram (upper body) skated 15:58 and had two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Byram wasn't able to get in on the fun on offense -- he was one of four Avalanche skaters to fail to record a shot on goal. The 19-year-old will likely see bottom-four usage on the blue line. The rookie rearguard has just two assists, 21 PIM, 24 hits and 17 snots on net in 16 games this year.