Byram had two shots on goal and blocked one while getting a team-high 21:14 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

The Avalanche had the game in hand midway through the second period, so they could afford to give the rookie extra shifts, including minutes on both special-team units. Not that Byram hasn't earned the playing time. He's moved quickly in four games from the third pair to the second, increasing his ice time in each successive game. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar trusts him on the ice at the end of games, and Byram was on the ice in overtime for the game-winning goal Friday against Anaheim. The Avs can use six games to evaluate the 19-year-old Byram before deciding whether or not to send him back to the Western Hockey League.