Byram scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Byram tallied just 1:39 into the game after some sloppy play from the Flames. Through two games, the 21-year-old defenseman has put up three shots and three blocked shots while playing in a second-pairing role. If he can stay healthy, he'll have some appeal in deeper redraft formats, though he's unlikely to be more than the Avalanche's third-most productive blueliner behind Cale Makar and Devon Toews.