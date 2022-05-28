Byram notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues in Game 6.

Byram set up J.T. Compher for a game-tying goal midway through the third period. After a slow start to his postseason career, Byram has found a groove with five helpers in his last three games while playing in a second-pairing role. The 20-year-old has six assists, 24 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-7 rating in 10 outings.