Byram recorded an assist, one shot on goal, one blocked shot and five hits over 19:26 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Arizona.

Byram cleared the Colorado zone to set up a rush for Josh Manson and Logan O'Connor that ended with the Avalanche's third goal. The 22-year-old defenseman has points in two straight after tallying during last Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes. Byram's up to six goals, six assists, 45 shots, 38 hits, 49 blocked shots and 32 PIM over 35 games.