Byram had an assist, three shots on goal, one hit and three blocked shots over 23:13 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Byram, in his third game back from a lengthy spell on injured reserve, was given his most TOI since rejoining the active lineup. That's understandable as Colorado was without Cale Makar (head) for a second consecutive game. He has a pair of helpers since returning, and his offensive aptitude could help fill the void should Makar's injury force him to miss more time.