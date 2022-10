Byram had one assist, two shots on net, four hits and finished plus-1 over 23:44 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Byram was part of a pretty teamwork goal, stepping up on an offensive foray to set up Mikko Rantanen's second goal of the game. The third-year defenseman was on the ice nearly four minutes more than his season average due to Devon Toews (undisclosed) going back and forth to the locker room. That extra ice time included minutes on the top pair with Cale Makar.