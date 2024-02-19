Byram had two assists, two shots on net and one block over 16:53 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.
Byram helped put Colorado on top, 1-0, early in the first period then assisted on a game-tying goal in the second period. The defenseman has recorded two points in three consecutive games and seven points in the nine games since returning from a lower-body injury. Following the game, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar noted recent video work Byram put in with assistant coach Nolan Pratt, which made an immediate impact on the blueliner.
