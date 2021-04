Byram (concussion) skated Tuesday and has a chance to play in Wednesday's game versus the Wild, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Byram has missed the last six games, but he's been on the ice for a few days now. The 19-year-old still needs to clear the league's concussion protocol. He's certainly trending in the right direction, so if he can't go Wednesday, Byram may be back for the weekend series against the Ducks.