Byram (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Byram has already missed four games with the injury, so he should be eligible to return whenever he's ready. The 19-year-old is progressing in his healing process, but it's unclear when he'll be ready to go.
