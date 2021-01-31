Byram had one shot on net over 19:26 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Prior to the game, the Avalanche announced the 19-year-old Byram, who has one year of junior eligibility left, would remain with the NHL club for the entirety of the 2020-21 season. That was a prudent decision given the loss of Devon Toews, who could be out long term with a foot injury. Additionally, Byram's partner on the second pair, Erik Johnson, was removed from Saturday's game early in the first period with an upper-body injury. The rookie's role has grown significantly since making his NHL debut 10 days ago as a member of the third pair.