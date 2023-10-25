Watch Now:

Byram scored a goal on two shots and blocked one shot over 19:46 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Islanders.

Byram notched his first goal of the season late in the second period to tie the game at 3-3. He accepted a pass from Valeri Nichushkin along the boards, then glided toward the middle and beat Ilya Sorokin with a wrister through a screen. Byram, who made news early for his team-high 14 penalty minutes, is beginning to generate offense. He has points in two straight games and avoided the penalty box for the first time in four games Tuesday.

