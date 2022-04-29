Byram notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators.

Byram is up to six assists in 16 games since he returned from a head injury. The 20-year-old defenseman has moved up and down the lineup at head coach Jared Bednar's will, though he's often played in a bottom-four role since his return. For the season, Byram has racked up 17 points, 49 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-7 rating in 30 appearances.