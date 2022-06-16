Byram picked up an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Byram helped out on Gabriel Landeskog's opening tally 7:47 into the first period. The 21-year-old Byram was limited to one assist in four games versus the Oilers in the last round, but he also posted a plus-5 rating in that span. Through 15 playoff appearances, he's up to eight assists, a plus-11 rating, 32 shots, 30 hits and eight PIM.