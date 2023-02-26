Byram logged a power-play assist, four blocked shots, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Byram set up Valeri Nichushkin's shot from the wing, which Mikko Rantanen tipped in. This gave Byram a four-game point streak (three goals, two assists). The 21-year-old defenseman continues to thrive in a true top-four role with Cale Makar (concussion) out. Byram now has 13 points (three on the power play), 27 shots on net, 33 hits, 28 blocks, 15 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 19 contests this season.