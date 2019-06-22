Avalanche's Bowen Byram: One-man breakout now in Colorado

Byram was drafted fourth overall by the Avalanche at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Number-one defensemen don't come around often. Byram is an absolutely explosive skater who makes good decisions with the puck on his stick. He was one of the top-scoring defensemen in the Western Hockey League this season and he'll run the Avs' power play soon enough. Byram isn't perfect - his agility needs work and so do his pivots in the defensive zone. But he already has a great stick in his own zone and he's incredibly smart. Byram just turned 18 a week before the draft. His game will develop quickly in Avs' system. He's not a Duncan Keith clone, but he'll be a star if he turns into another Morgan Rielly or Roman Josi, as scouts predict.