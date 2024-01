Byram (lower body) is being evaluated but has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus Florida, coach Jared Bednar told Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now on Friday.

Byram has six goals, 12 points, 32 PIM, 43 hits and 54 blocks in 39 contests. He was injured during Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Dallas. With Byram unavailable, Caleb Jones will likely draw into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 19.