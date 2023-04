Byram isn't available for Saturday's game against the Kings because of an illness, per Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette.

Byram has 10 goals and 23 points in 39 contests in 2022-23. He's been particularly effective recently, providing three goals and five points over his last six outings. With Byram out, Brad Hunt is projected to draw into the lineup for the first time since March 22.