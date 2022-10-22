Byram scored a shorthanded goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Byram helped out on an Evan Rodrigues tally and finished off a shorthanded 3-on-1 play for the Avalanche's second goal. In addition to the two points, Byram went plus-2 with two shots on net, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in an all-around productive outing. The 21-year-old blueliner is already up to four points, a plus-5 rating, eight shots, eight hits and six blocks through five contests. Talent has never been the question here -- as long as he's healthy and playing in a top-four role, Byram should be a solid player on the ice and in fantasy.