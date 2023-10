Byram was unable to practice Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Byram is a doubt to play against the Blues on Wednesday while Cale Makar (undisclosed) is also questionable. Through his first eight games of the season, the 22-year-old Byram has garnered one goal on 11 shots, one assist and 13 hits while averaging 18:40 of ice time. If Byram can't play, Samuel Girard would likely see an uptick in ice time while Caleb Jones could make his season debut.