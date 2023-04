Byram (illness) will be in the lineup against the Oilers on Tuesday, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Byram returns to action following a two-game stint on the shelf due to his illness. Prior to his absence, the 21-year-old defenseman notched four goals and three assists in his previous 10 contests, including a trio of power-play points. With Byram back in action, Kurtis MacDermid figures to be dropped from the lineup.