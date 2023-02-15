Byram notched an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Byram has a helper in three of four games since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him 38 games. The 21-year-old has benefited from more playing time in that span, as the Avalanche have lost Cale Makar (head) and Erik Johnson (lower body) to injury recently. Byram is at eight points, 17 shots on net, 26 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 14 outings this season.