Byram notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Byram snapped a seven-game point drought with the helper. That span also includes his eight-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The defenseman has primarily played on the third pairing since his return -- Samuel Girard has been more effective while on the second pairing. Byram has 13 points, 52 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 45 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-4 rating through a career-high 43 outings this season, though he's had no power-play production and could see his spot on the second unit in danger if that doesn't change.