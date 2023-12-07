Byram (upper body) was back at practice Thursday, per Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950.
While Byram was at Wednesday's optional skate, he remained on the bench throughout the practice. He left Tuesday's tilt against Anaheim after a big hit, courtesy of Max Jones. Byram has five goals and eight points in 25 games.
