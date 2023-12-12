Byram registered an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-5 win over the Flames.

Byram has two helpers over his last three games, and he's up to four points in December, matching his output from all of November. The 22-year-old is playing a little better while holding down a second-pairing role. Byram is up to 10 points, 40 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 26 hits and a minus-2 rating through 28 appearances this season. He's yet to record a point with the man advantage while playing on the second unit.