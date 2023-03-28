Byram scored a goal on seven shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

This was Byram's first multi-point outing since Feb. 18. The defenseman has hardly lacked for production recently -- he has four goals and three helpers over his last nine contests. He's up to nine tallies, 21 points, 57 shots, 69 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 35 appearances this season.