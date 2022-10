Byram logged a power-play assist and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Byram is in a groove, earning four of his five points this season in the last three games. The 21-year-old has mostly absorbed top-pairing minutes with Devon Toews (undisclosed) out of the lineup for the last two games. The assist Saturday was Byram's first power-play point of the year, and he's added nine shots on net, 12 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in six contests.