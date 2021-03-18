Byram (upper body) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup Thursday against Minnesota, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.
Byram has missed Colorado's last nine games with an upper-body injury, but he'll return to a second-pairing role Thursday. The 19-year-old blueliner has picked up two assists through 15 games this year.
