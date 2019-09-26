Avalanche's Bowen Byram: Reassigned to juniors
Byram was sent back to WHL Vancouver on Thursday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Byram was certainly in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster with Ian Cole (hip) out until December, but it appears the organization would like him to further his development in juniors. The 18-year-old blueliner racked up 71 points in 67 games for the Giants last season and could challenge for the 100-point mark this year. At this point, Byram is likely a lock for a roster spot ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.
