Byram was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Byram missed seven games with an upper-body issue before he was placed on the COVID-19 list. It's unclear if the rookie blueliner will be ready to go Thursday against the Blues or if he's still dealing with that injury. He has two assists while averaging 17:31 of ice time through 19 games this season.