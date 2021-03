Byram had one shot on net, two hits and two blocked shots over 18:54 of ice time in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Byram returned to the blue line after missing Tuesday's loss to Arizona due to a lower-body injury. He left the game briefly after Keegan Kolesar took a run at him, but Byram finished the game. The 19-year-old defenseman has two points, 21 shots, 33 hits, 13 blocked shots and 23 PIM in 19 games.