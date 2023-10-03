Byram (illness) returned to practice Monday, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Byram missed a practice session and a preseason game due to illness. The Avalanche have two more preseason games remaining before the start of the regular season, so Byram could suit up Tuesday and/or Thursday.
