Byram scored a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Byram capped off a four-goal first period for the Avalanche. He's scored three times over his last three games, and he has seven points in eight contests since returning from a lower-body injury. The 21-year-old blueliner continues to handle extra responsibility with Cale Makar (concussion) out. Byram is up to 12 points, 26 shots on net, 30 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 18 appearances this season.