Byram scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings. He added one shot on net, two hits and one blocked shot to his line over 19:39 ice time.
With a 4-on-3 power play, Byram one-timed a Cale Makar feed from from the right faceoff circle for his second power-play tally and seventh overall in 30 games. The 21-year-old blueliner has issues staying healthy, but Byram contributes significantly on offense when on ice. He's up to 17 points over 30 games, the same ratio he had last season.
