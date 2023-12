Byram scored two goals on three shots and blocked four shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Byram tallied in the first minute and had a second goal before the halfway point of the first period. The defenseman entered Saturday with just two assists over his previous 10 contests before breaking out of the slump. He's managed five goals, three helpers, 36 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 32 PIM and 23 hits through 23 outings overall.