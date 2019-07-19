Avalanche's Bowen Byram: Secures entry-level deal
Byram penned a three-year, entry-level contract with Colorado on Friday.
After racking up 26 goals and 45 helpers in 67 games with WHL Vancouver last season, Byram was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. Training camp will likely determine whether the organization wants to send the 18-year-old back to juniors for another year or if they immediate suit him up in the NHL. Injuries to Ian Cole (hip) and Erik Johnson (shoulder), however, could force the organization's hand.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...