Avalanche's Bowen Byram: Secures entry-level deal

Byram penned a three-year, entry-level contract with Colorado on Friday.

After racking up 26 goals and 45 helpers in 67 games with WHL Vancouver last season, Byram was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. Training camp will likely determine whether the organization wants to send the 18-year-old back to juniors for another year or if they immediate suit him up in the NHL. Injuries to Ian Cole (hip) and Erik Johnson (shoulder), however, could force the organization's hand.