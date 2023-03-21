Byram notched a power-play assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Byram has two goals and two assists over his last five outings, which came after a five-game drought earlier in the month. The 21-year-old defenseman benefited from playing on the top power-play unit with Cale Makar (lower body) dinged up. Byram has 18 points through 31 contests this season, both career highs. He's added 46 shots on net, 65 hits, 40 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-5 rating in a top-four role.