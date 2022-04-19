Byram had an assist, three hits and one blocked shot in Monday's 3-2 loss to Washington.

Byram carried the puck from Colorado's end into the offense zone then slipped a pass to Valeri Nichushkin for the Avalanche's first goal. It was the fourth assist in seven games since Byram came off the injured list April 2. The run of seven consecutive games played is the second longest streak this season for the rookie, who has been dogged by concussion issues.