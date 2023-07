Byram signed a two-year, $7.7 million extension with Colorado on Saturday, Avalanche freelance writer Adrian Dater reports.

Byram finally got healthy in the second half of the season, playing in 31 of the final 33 games in the regular season as well as all seven playoff games. The 21-year-old defenseman had 10 goals and 24 points in 42 regular-season contests. Look for a lot more next season from Byram.