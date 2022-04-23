Byram produced an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

For the second time in three games, Byram set up a Valeri Nichushkin tally. With five helpers in nine outings since he returned from a head injury, Byram has resumed a productive top-four role on the blue line. The 20-year-old is up to 16 points, 43 shots on net, 48 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in 27 contests. He'll likely continue to see his even-strength ice time alongside Cale Makar until Devon Toews (undisclosed) returns.