Byram will remain with the Avalanche for the entirety of the 2020-21 season, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

The WHL season is set to begin, but Byram will be staying with the Avalanche despite another year of eligibility in juniors. The 19-year-old has earned the right to play at this level after proving himself through five games with the team. Furthermore, Devin Toews' potentially long-term foot injury is another reason to keep Byram with the big club. There are high expectations for the 2019 fourth overall pick who recorded 42 points over 50 games in the WHL last year.