Byram (upper body) participated in Friday's morning skate but was in the non-contact red sweater, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey News reports.
Byram has been part of the last two morning skates, a sign that the rookie is closing in on a return. He missed his seventh straight game Friday due to the injury.
